Annual Mauston School Veterans Day Program to be Held Monday November 11th

On Monday, November 11th, Mauston High School will host Veterans Day for Olson Middle School and Mauston High School. The program will begin at 10:00 am in the High School Gymnasium. Veterans and their families are invited to the high school for refreshments before the program beginning at 9:00 am. There will also be a lunch for all veterans and their families at the American Legion in Mauston following the ceremony.

Source: WRJC.com





