Announcing new locations for COVID-19 Vaccines from RAMC!

Reedsburg Area Medical Center is pleased to announce that COVID-19 vaccines will be available every week day at three convenient locations beginning Wednesday, May 12!

COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the following three sites Monday – Friday from 8:30am – 5pm:

Location 1 – RAMC Viking Pharmacy, conveniently located inside Viking Village Foods.

Location 2 – RAMC Community Pharmacy, conveniently located inside RAMC Physicians Group.

Location 3 – RAMC Physicians Group, offered during your provider visit! Your second dose will then be given at either of our pharmacy locations, Viking or Community Pharmacy and will be conveniently scheduled for you. Please note, at this time we are not accepting COVID-19 vaccine only appointments at RAMC Physicians Group.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the following three sites Monday – Friday from 8:30am – 5pm.

If you choose to get your vaccine at RAMC’s Viking or Community Pharmacy, advanced appointments are preferred to ensure vaccine availability, however, walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment at RAMC Community Pharmacy (located inside RAMC Physicians Group), call 608-524-6177. To make an appointment at RAMC Viking Pharmacy (located inside Viking Village Foods, Reedsburg) call 608-524-6868. Please note – for anyone who has already received their first vaccine at the Fusch Community Center location, you will return for your second dose at the Fusch Center unless contacted by RAMC.

As always, there is NO cost to you to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Look no further than RAMC Physicians Group, Community and Viking Pharmacies to receive your vaccine. We look forward to seeing you!

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.