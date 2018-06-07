Aniwa man skips plea hearing on animal abuse charges

A judge issued a warrant for an Aniwa man’s arrest Wednesday after he failed to show up in court for a scheduled plea hearing to resolve two criminal cases. The judge also ordered 37-year-old Randy Diels Jr.’s $5,000 signature bond be forfeited, court records said. Diels and 44-year-old Kimberly Lawrence were both charged with 20 […]

Source: WRN.com

