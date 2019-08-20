Animal mistreatment charges filed against Missouri man tied to missing Shawano County brothers
Garland Nelson was charged with bringing domestic animals infected with disease to Kansas.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- 3 Texans following GPS to Harley-Davidson Museum ended up riding Lime scooters on I-9414 hours ago
- Green Bay Packers wide receiver J'Mon Moore cited in car crash on State 2914 hours ago
- Animal mistreatment charges filed against Missouri man tied to missing Shawano County brot...16 hours ago
- Report says Ryan will rent home in D.C. suburb16 hours ago
- PSC grants preliminary approval for Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line16 hours ago
- Sheriff’s Sales18 hours ago
- Necedah Man Faces Charges After Allegedly Running Man Over21 hours ago
- Wisconsin Governor Requests Federal Disaster Declaration21 hours ago
- Pulling ‘Nails” – UW landmark being removed22 hours ago
- Elizabeth Warren – Warren makes point on disparities in insurance coverage for physi...22 hours ago
- Nearly 75% of Wisconsin Farms Enrolled in DMC Program1 day ago
- State Milk Output Continues to Slip1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.