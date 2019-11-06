Angry Governor Rips Republicans For Firing His Ag Secretary, Marklein Responds with Statement  

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers called former Agriculture Secretary Brad Pfaff a man who has dedicated his life to serving and advocating for the state’s farmers. The Wisconsin Senate voted to fire the member of Evers cabinet Tuesday, making Evers angry. He called the move “the same political B-S people are sick and tired of.” Pfaff had criticized lawmakers for playing politics with farmers’ mental health during the dairy crisis. Republicans, in turn, say he had failed to deal with the faltering industry’s problems.

Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) issued the following statement in response to the Senate rejection of Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary-Designee Brad Pfaff:

“I have been very disappointed in Mr. Pfaff’s politicization of DATCP, which has traditionally been a non-political agency that supports farmers and consumers.

Last February, the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Revenue & Financial Institutions voted to move Mr. Pfaff’s appointment through our committee. My philosophy, as leader of that committee, was to provide the time for a public hearing and swiftly move each appointee forward for consideration by the full Senate. I have followed this process with all appointees before the committee.

At the time, I was hopeful that Mr. Pfaff would be a positive, strong leader for an agency that has traditionally been nonpolitical and focused on the industries it supports. Unfortunately, I was disappointed by Mr. Pfaff’s actions over the last eight months.

Mr. Pfaff has played politics with information and has attacked the legislature to the detriment of his agency. He was willing to use political talking points to further a political agenda, when he should have been focused on doing what is best for farmers and consumers.

The Governor recently said that we are in the midst of a dairy crisis. He is right. This is exactly why we need a leader at DATCP who is willing to stand up for all farmers and work with the legislature to promote policies that support agriculture, not play politics with one of our most important industries.”

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.