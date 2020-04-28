'Anecdotal evidence is overwhelmingly positive': Nearly 2,600 COVID-19 patients in the U.S. have been treated with plasma
Hospitals and clinics across the country have given plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to almost 2,600 of those still sick with the disease.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Brown County surpasses 900 coronavirus cases and reports its third COVID-19 death; over...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2020 at 5:37 PM
Authorities did not provide details about the third resident to die with the coronavirus.
-
Some Wisconsin state Parks and Forests will re-open on Friday
by bhague@wrn.com on April 28, 2020 at 5:31 PM
Thirty-four Wisconsin state Parks and Forests will re-open on Friday. Governor Tony Evers has directed the DNR to re-open popular parks including Devil’s Lake, Interstate and Copper Falls. Evers directs @WDNR to reopen several Wisconsin state […]
-
Green Bay coronavirus updates: Bay Beach Amusement Park delays opening; Gov. Evers...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2020 at 5:11 PM
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it's now also investigating Salm Partners in Denmark and TNT Crust in Green Bay.
-
Wisconsin Poison Center sees spike in disinfectant exposures during coronavirus pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2020 at 5:10 PM
The Wisconsin Poison Center received 299 calls on cleaning product exposures from March 25 to April 21, according to agency records. That's up about 44 percent from the 208 calls it handled at the same time last year. […]
-
Tony Evers to reopen 34 Wisconsin state parks and forests with special conditions
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2020 at 5:03 PM
Gov. Tony Evers has directed the Department of Natural Resources to re-open 34 state parks and forests on Friday under special conditions.
-
Aspirus doctor on leave after attending Open Wisconsin rally says he's target of...
by Wausau Daily Herald on April 28, 2020 at 5:02 PM
Dr. David Murdock, a Wausau cardiologist, says he's the target of 'orchestrated slander" and his home has been vandalized.
-
Shawano County campground owner proudly rejects governor's orders in pandemic, as sheriff...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2020 at 4:52 PM
Annie's Campground in Gresham is deemed an essential business, but its owner also is serving food and drinks and hosting parties.
-
Wisconsin companies tried to snap up small-business relief loans before the money ran...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2020 at 4:22 PM
The state's employers had mixed success applying for the first round of Paycheck Protection Program and economic-injury loans.
-
Coronavirus pandemic forces Wisconsin Democrats to hold virtual convention, June 12
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2020 at 4:18 PM
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has scrapped plans for an in-person state convention and instead will hold a virtual event.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.