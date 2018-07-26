Andrew Zobal to Become New Juneau County Undersheriff

Retiring Undersheriff Craig Stuchlik position has been filled. School Liaison Police Officer Andrew Zobal will retire from his current position to become the new Undersheriff. That however leaves a hole in the School Liaison Police Officer position. Mauston Police Chief Mike Zilisch hopes to fill the position as soon as possible. Zobal has 21 years of experience in the Mauston Police Department and 23 years’ experience overall.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.