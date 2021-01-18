Andrea Palm leaving DHS for Biden administration

President elect Joe Biden has named Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to his administration. Governor Tony Evers’ office confirmed Monday that Palm will be nominated to be Deputy Secretary of the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, rejoining the federal agency in which she served during the Obama administration. “Andrea Palm is […]

Source: WRN.com







