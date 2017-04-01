Anderson’s strong outing leads Brewers past White Sox

Chase Anderson capped off a solid spring with five-innings of one-hit, shutout ball to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 exhibition win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at Miller Park. Anderson allowed one hit and one walk with six strikeouts, seeing his spring ERA drop to 2.79 in six starts. He finished […]

