Analysis shows Wisconsin could make it through coronavirus pandemic without shortage of hospital beds

A new analysis predicts that Wisconsin could make it through the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic without facing a shortage in hospital beds. But it’s a projection that can change as new data becomes available. It also relies on the social distancing ordered by Governor Tony Evers being maintained and adhered to. The University of Washington’s Institute […]

