Analysis: MKE worst city in the nation for Black Americans
Milwaukee is the worst city in the country for Americans who are black, according to analysis by 24/7 Wall Street. None of the findings from 24/7 Wall Street can come as much as a surprise, given Milwaukee’s racial history. 24/7 Wall Street noted Milwaukee is one of the many Rust Belt cities where a history […]
Source: WRN.com
