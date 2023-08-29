'An unprecedented coup': Ziegler fires back at court's liberals, vows to post court director job
It’s the latest development in a saga that has divided the state’s high court since liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in on Aug. 3.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
'An unprecedented coup': Ziegler fires back at court's liberals, vows to post court...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2023 at 7:01 PM
It's the latest development in a saga that has divided the state's high court since liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in on Aug. 3.
-
HS Volleyball: Wonewoc-Center at Kickapoo Game Intro
by WRJC WebMaster on August 29, 2023 at 6:13 PM
-
HSHS and Prevea Health internet outage continues Tuesday in Green Bay, elsewhere
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 29, 2023 at 6:08 PM
All hospitals and clinics in the two health systems are affected.
-
Assembly Republicans introduce $2.9 billion tax cut plan aimed at a broad swathe of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2023 at 5:46 PM
The proposal would shield retiree income from taxes and target a cut for filers in the state's broad third bracket.
-
Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings Week 2
by WRJC WebMaster on August 29, 2023 at 3:18 PM
-
The brightest supermoon of 2023 will be visible in Wisconsin on Wednesday night
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2023 at 3:15 PM
A supermoon, specifically a rare blue moon, will light up the sky Wednesday night.
-
Green Bay School Board votes to close Wequiock Elementary. This is its final school year.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 29, 2023 at 12:44 PM
This is the first school the board has voted to close. In May, a community task force recommended closing 10 other schools.
-
'Joe the Plumber,' Republican activist Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, dies in Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 29, 2023 at 1:46 AM
'Joe the Plumber,' who rose to fame during the 2008 presidential campaign after he confronted Barack Obama, died Sunday in Wisconsin.
-
$100,000 All or Nothing lottery ticket sold in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 29, 2023 at 12:12 AM
A lottery player won $100,000 after buying a ticket in Green Bay for Sunday evening's All or Nothing game.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.