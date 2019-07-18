An RQ-7 Shadow Unmanned Aerial System Crashed Near Volk Field Wednesday

An RQ-7 Shadow unmanned aerial system crashed during a training flight Wednesday afternoon, July 17.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. after the aircraft lost its data link with the operator at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, and the aircraft descended into trees south of Interstate 90/94 and north of Highway 12 between Oakdale and Camp Douglas.

There were no injuries or property damage associated with the accident, thought the aircraft sustained significant damage in the crash.

The aircraft lost its link approximately three kilometers northwest of Volk Field and then flew south as it descended into the trees.

Local law enforcement and helicopters from the Nebraska Army National Guard operating out of Volk Field for an exercise searched for the downed aircraft. Volk Field security forces ultimately located the aircraft and secured the scene.

A platoon from Company D, 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion in the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team operates the RQ-7 Shadow unmanned aerial system from its facility at Volk Combat Readiness Training Center and was conducting training when the accident occurred.

The RQ-7 Shadow carries no armament and is equipped with a camera.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs will release more information as it becomes available. The accident remains under investigation.

Source: WRJC.com





