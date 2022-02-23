An Oshkosh man is among three charged with plotting to attack the nation's power grid to advance white supremacist ideology
Young men who met online and shared white supremacist ideology have been charged with conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin Natural Resources Board passes PFAS standards in drinking and surface waters...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 11:51 PM
The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board passes surface, drinking water standards for 'forever chemicals' while groundwater standards fail to progress.
-
Assembly lawmakers abandon vote on bill legalizing the herbal supplement kratom after...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 11:44 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the supplement is safe but warned it could have been voted down on the floor.
-
-
The Assembly has approved a constitutional amendment giving the Republican-controlled...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 11:15 PM
The constitutional amendment, which has to be approved by voters, could not be vetoed by the governor.
-
2022 Golden Apples awarded to Green Bay-area teachers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2022 at 11:11 PM
Seven teachers and one teaching team were awarded a Golden Apple Award this week for their exceptional work in schools around Green Bay.
-
How Reggie White helped Jeff Yasick of Mazomanie get into the Green Bay Packers FAN Hall...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2022 at 10:56 PM
Jeff Yasick is 24th member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.
-
One person in custody in 'suspicious death' of 25-year-old Green Bay man on west side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2022 at 10:46 PM
Law enforcement is investigating a death at a home in the 800 block of Stony Brook Lane.
-
Wisconsin averaging fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases a day for the first time since last...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 10:02 PM
According to state DHS data, the seven-day average of daily cases declined to 982 cases, the first time below 1,000 cases since Aug. 4 of last year.
-
More snow in forecast: Green Bay, Wausau could see 1-2 inches; 2-3 inches for Appleton,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2022 at 8:55 PM
Some lake effect snow is expected in eastern Wisconsin, followed by around 1-3 inches coming to northeast and north central parts of the state.
