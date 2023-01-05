'An epic opportunity': Anonymous legislative objection holds up massive Northwoods conservation effort
An objection by an anonymous legislator is holding up the conservation of more than 50,000 acres in Wisconsin’s Northwoods.
Abortion pills will soon be available in pharmacies. But not in Wisconsin.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2023 at 12:44 PM
Laws passed in Wisconsin in recent years nullify the expanded access being provided by the federal government.
'We have work to do': Wisconsin Republicans back McCarthy speaker bid through historic...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2023 at 11:06 AM
Wisconsin Republicans Mike Gallagher, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, Tom Tiffany and Bryan Steil are all backing Kevin McCarthy's bid for speaker.
How tribes in Wisconsin are reintroducing the bison with an eye toward food sovereignty...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 5, 2023 at 11:03 AM
Bison once played a key role in Indigenous culture. After nearly being made extinct by white colonizers, tribes are now working to reintroduce them.
'God's plan' brings Lawrence to lead Presbyterian church in Wabeno, Lakewood and Laona
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 5, 2023 at 10:53 AM
He might be the only African-American in Wabeno, but the Rev. Ronald Pierre Lawrence says leading the Presbyterian church "is what I was called to do."
New band of bluegrass veterans plays White Gull Inn dinner concert series on Jan. 11
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 5, 2023 at 10:52 AM
The concert by Third Coast Bluegrass includes an optional fixed-menu dinner prepared by the inn before the performance.
Green Bay, De Pere, Pulaski, West De Pere school boards have contested races in spring...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 5, 2023 at 4:54 AM
De Pere School Board will hold a primary as five candidates seek two seats. The primary will knock out one of the candidates.
Man linked to fatal east-side Green Bay shooting arrested in Oconto; 4-hour standoff nets...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 5, 2023 at 1:36 AM
Police arrest one in Oconto, another at a Smith Street house Wednesday, as investigation into Dec. 20 shooting becomes a homicide case
That time someone brought an inert grenade to Mitchell International Airport makes the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 4, 2023 at 10:35 PM
TSA officers discovered an inert grenade at a checkpoint inside Mitchell International Airport in July.
