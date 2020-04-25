An asteroid will pass close to Earth on April 29 — well, close astronomically speaking
An asteroid first spotted in 1998 will swing close to Earth on Wednesday, about 4 million miles away.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Live coronavirus updates: 2 at Beloit's Hormel Foods plant have tested positive for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 25, 2020 at 1:39 AM
The latest on coronavirus in Wisconsin: confirmed cases, cancellations and more you need to know.
2 arrested in connection with April 7 shooting on Green Bay's west side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 25, 2020 at 1:17 AM
Manuel Mendoza, 40, and Dolores Garcia, 37, were arrested around 4 p.m. Friday at a house on the Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation.
Wisconsin’s Taylor goes to Indianapolis in Round 2 of NFL Draft
by Bill Scott on April 25, 2020 at 12:25 AM
Two-time Doak Walker award winner Jonathan Taylor is the third running back off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Wisconsin Badger was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the ninth pick in the second round, 41st overall. […]
More than a thousand gather at Wisconsin State Capitol to protest restrictions as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2020 at 11:55 PM
The same day as the protest, Wisconsin saw its highest daily increase in confirmed positive cases of the virus.
OSHA investigates Green Bay meatpacking plants as Brown County coronavirus cases swell...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2020 at 11:48 PM
The federal agency is looking into JBS Packerland and American Foods Group after a worker rights group filed complaints about safety conditions.
All businesses could resume operations with coronavirus mitigation strategies under WMC...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2020 at 10:17 PM
WMC shared its Back to Business plan Friday — the same day Gov. Tony Evers' initial stay-at-home order was set to expire.
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, April 24, 2020
by Bob Hague on April 24, 2020 at 10:02 PM
TODAY’S COVID-19 CASES, AS REPORTED BY THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES ON APRIL 24, 2020. THESE NUMBERS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay to furlough 227 staff members from May 2-31; tennis...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2020 at 9:59 PM
227 staff members as well as administration are furloughed through May. Faculty and other nine-month employees are not affected.
