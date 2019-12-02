Amid lawsuit, election officials plan to ask lawmakers for clearer rules on when to purge voter rolls
Election officials plan to ask the Legislature to help set rules for purging the voter rolls, in part in response to a lawsuit against the state.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
