Amid latest COVID-19 surge, health care workers ‘tired, stressed, frustrated’
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Wisconsin, the head of the Wisconsin Hospital Association wants people to understand the pressures that’s putting on health care workers. WHA CEO Eric Borgerding said that ICU beds are hard to find for the critically ill. “ICU capacity across Wisconsin right now is really, really tight.” Borgerding noted […]
Green Bay's Bay Beach Amusement Park provides summer fun through the ages
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 27, 2021 at 8:29 PM
A look at historic photos from Bay Beach from throughout the decades.
Held, Phyllis J. Age 84 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on September 27, 2021 at 7:59 PM
Green Bay Packers challenge California sports memorabilia company's effort to trademark...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 27, 2021 at 6:34 PM
A California company wants to trademark the phrase "Twin Title Town" after using it on a championship ring in 2020. The Green Bay Packers have challenged the request, saying it's too close to "Titletown."
Weekend Prep Scores
by WRJC WebMaster on September 27, 2021 at 6:16 PM
Boppart Continues to Shine for Mauston Cross Country
by WRJC WebMaster on September 27, 2021 at 6:15 PM
A High School Student wins her case of free speech
by WRJC WebMaster on September 27, 2021 at 6:14 PM
Congresswomen visit Fort McCoy amid Refugee resettlement
by WRJC WebMaster on September 27, 2021 at 6:13 PM
Republicans say they want few redistricting changes, but a decade ago they moved millions...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 27, 2021 at 5:09 PM
A decade ago, GOP lawmakers in Wisconsin moved huge swaths of voters into new districts to help create maps that would give them large majorities.
