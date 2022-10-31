Amid flooding and other climate change challenges, Wisconsin environmentalists are turning to Indigenous researchers for guidance on the natural world.

Wisconsin DNR, in one example, has learned from Ojibwe elders about how fish populations in the Northwoods are impacted by climate change.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



