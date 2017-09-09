Amherst Opera House doors open to public after 47 years
The Amherst Opera House Company Guild worked hard for a week to clear debris for the opening.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Local firefighters remember those lost on 9/114 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game5 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game5 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game5 hours ago
- A local veteran honored with motorcycle7 hours ago
- Wausau senior citizens thank first responders7 hours ago
- Hogs for Heroes buys Harley for Kronenwetter Marine wounded in Afghanistan9 hours ago
- Wisconsin budget proposal opens the door to controversial online teacher prep program10 hours ago
- Amherst Opera House doors open to public after 47 years10 hours ago
- Prevent Suicide Door County raises awareness through Monday walk12 hours ago
- Kewaunee County jail study continues as state holds off on prison relocation13 hours ago
- Northern Door communities, Door County Economic Development Corporation look into workforc...14 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.