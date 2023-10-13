AmFam Field funding plan passes Assembly committee

A Brewers ballpark deal has cleared a key state Assembly vote. An amended version of the bill (AB 438) to fund American Family Field repairs passed the Assembly Committee on State Affairs Thursday. The measure now offers substantially better financial terms for Milwaukee city and county, and cuts a total of $54 million from the […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.