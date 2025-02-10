America's kids are still behind in reading and math. These schools are defying the trend

The average American student remains half a grade level behind pre-pandemic levels of achievement in both reading and math. That’s according to the Education Recovery Scorecard, an analysis of state and national test scores by researchers at Harvard, Stanford and…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.