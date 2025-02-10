America's kids are still behind in reading and math. These schools are defying the trend
The average American student remains half a grade level behind pre-pandemic levels of achievement in both reading and math. That’s according to the Education Recovery Scorecard, an analysis of state and national test scores by researchers at Harvard, Stanford and…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on February 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Spending on state Supreme Court race could exceed 2023 levels (UNDATED) The state Supreme Court race is getting expensive. You’ve probably seen or heard ads supporting Dane County Judge Susan Crawford and Waukesha County Judge and former […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 10, 2025 at 9:29 PM
More from New Orleans after the Eagles beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 – The Bucks host Golden State but could be without Damian Lillard (hamstring soreness). – The Badgers move up in the men’s top 25 polls, Marquette […]
South Central Conference Wrestling Tournament Championship Matches
by WRJC WebMaster on February 10, 2025 at 7:43 PM
New tariffs could mean tough decisions for Wisconsin businesses
by bhague@wrn.com on February 10, 2025 at 7:21 PM
WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with James Vanderloo, Head at global freight forwarder OEC Group Milwaukee, who says businesses importing from Canada, Mexico and China are unlikely to take on the costs that come with new tariffs.
Local prep scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on February 10, 2025 at 5:46 PM
Boys Basketball Onalaska 63 Tomah 46 Royall 57 Necedah 15 Kickapoo 66 Brookwood 29 Girls Brookwood 49 Royall 47 Hillsboro 58 Necedah 34 (Carmen Erickson 27points for Hillsboro) Black River Falls 76 Nekoosa […]
Mauston Dominates South Central Conference Wrestling Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on February 10, 2025 at 5:45 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles wrestling team claimed 8 conference champions on its home mats Friday night in the 2025 South Central Conference wrestling tournament. Mauston cruised to the conference tournament championship although Nekoosa won the […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 10, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Milwaukee demonstration protests immigration crackdowns (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee protest of President Trump’s immigration crackdowns. Marchers gathered near the Mitchell Park Domes Sunday voiced displeasure with recent mass deportations of […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 10, 2025 at 12:09 PM
There’ll be no three-peat Super Bowl Champion after the Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday – The Bucks, despite playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo for a fourth straight game, knocked […]
Terrace Heights annual Valentine’s BINGO
by WRJC WebMaster on February 7, 2025 at 6:05 PM
Back by popular demand, Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston is thrilled to host its annual Valentine’s BINGO event once again! The public is welcome to come join the tenants at Terrace Heights on Tuesday, February 12, at 2 […]
