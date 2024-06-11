Americans celebrate their flag every year, and the holiday was born in Wisconsin
Each June, Waubeka, Wisconsin, venerates one of the nation’s more enduring symbols with a holiday that escapes the notice of many Americans. Flag Day commemorates June 14, 1777, when Congress decreed the flag’s design. Waubeka, in north suburban Milwaukee, lays…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 11, 2024 at 9:10 PM
The Packers debuted a new piece of equipment today at mini-camp, Aaron Rodgers is AWOL, and the Brewers send a rookie to the mound tonight against Toronto.
-
New Lisbon Freedom Mile
by WRJC WebMaster on June 11, 2024 at 6:03 PM
-
Oxford Man Arrested After Pointing Gun at Adams County Deputy
by WRJC WebMaster on June 11, 2024 at 6:02 PM
-
Gundersen Oncology Services now available at St. Joe’s.
by WRJC WebMaster on June 11, 2024 at 6:00 PM
-
Klipstein, Jeannie E. Age 74 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on June 11, 2024 at 2:13 PM
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 11, 2024 at 10:58 AM
The Brewers win, the Packers hit the practice field at Mini Camp, and the Bucks welcome a familiar face back.
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 11, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Report ranks Madison as second safest city for pedestrians in U.S. (MADISON) Madison is ranked the second safest major city in America for pedestrians. The National Complete Streets Coalition’s Dangerous by Design 2024 report put Madison […]
-
Mauston School Board
by WRJC WebMaster on June 10, 2024 at 6:54 PM
-
Evers proposes $800 million UW System budget increase
by WRJC WebMaster on June 10, 2024 at 6:52 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.