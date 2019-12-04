American farms recruit Mexican veterinarians for jobs as animal scientists — but the real work is milking cows and cleaning pens for low pay
Some U.S. dairy farms circumvent visa rules by luring Mexican professionals with offers of high-skilled jobs — then assign them menial tasks.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
