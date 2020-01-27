American Family Insurance Raises Minimum Wage to $20 Per Hour

American Family Insurance is giving nearly 17-hundred of its employees a pay hike. Employees will receive a minimum hourly rate of 20 dollars retroactive to January 1st. The Madison-based insurer says the raise is aimed at attracting and retaining talent and creating a positive impact on employees and their communities. The increase applies to all companies within the American Family Insurance group across the country. No word on the previous minimum wage.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.