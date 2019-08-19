Ambort, Joseph C. Age 63 of Elroy
Joseph C. Ambort, age 63 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston.
He was born on February 6, 1956 in Tomah, the son of Leo and Leona (Tiller) Ambort. Joseph was united in marriage to Kim M. Thompson on September 5, 1980 in Elroy. They had two sons.
Joe worked for the City of Elroy Street Department for 27 years. He had a talent for fixing things and kept busy with a variety of projects in the garage. He had five Grandsons he adored, who often said “Grandpa can fix it” when a toy broke. He enjoyed sharing pictures and stories of his family and projects.
Survivors include his wife, Kim; children, Daniel (Leah) of Prairie du Sac and Dustin (Casey) of Alma Center; five grandchildren, Vann, Hudson, Carson, Grayson and Pierson Ambort; siblings, Mary (Ken) Cook, Jim (Patti) Ambort, Patricia Zingsheim (Jeff), Kay Ambort, Rose (Jim) Price, Sid (Victoria) Ambort, Mike Ambort and Renee (Leigh) Keip; mother-in-law, Mary Thompson; in-laws, Stephen (Rose) Thompson, Marciann (Doug) Wilson, Mary Jo (Denny) Klipstein and Colleen (Steve) Green and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Leona Ambort and father-in-law, Tinker Thompson.
Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
Source: WRJC.com
