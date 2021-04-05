'Amazing' CDC study showing vaccines 80% effective after single dose primarily based on research work in Marshfield
The breakthrough study on single doses from Pfizer and Moderna highlighted data collected from the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Here's where vaccine appointments are and aren't available in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2021 at 3:23 PM
We searched Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies across Wisconsin, as well as large vaccination sites, to see where appointments are available.
Sheriff’s Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on April 5, 2021 at 2:50 PM
Photos: The Greatest Easter Egg (Drive-Thru) at Green Bay First
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2021 at 2:17 PM
Green Bay First passed out a 1,000 bags of Easter Eggs for a COVID -19 safe Easter Egg Drive-Thru
Gov. Tony Evers has pledged millions in aid for Wisconsin businesses still reeling from...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2021 at 1:34 PM
As Wisconsin businesses wait and watch, data on the state's economy indicates covid relief money could help businesses in their fragile recoveries.
Wisconsin unemployment rate ninth lowest in U.S., but officials are keeping an eye on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2021 at 1:33 PM
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wisconsin has the ninth-lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the country at 3.8%
Want a selfie with Aaron Rodgers? Now there's a mural for that
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2021 at 1:04 PM
Green Bay artist Beau Thomas finished the mural of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers over the weekend.
Wisconsin DNR: Forty-one wildfires have burned more than 491 acres in Wisconsin so far...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2021 at 12:20 PM
Today, wildfire potential will increase throughout the day as vegetation continues to dry out with warm temps, breezy winds and dropping humidity.
UW-Madison and other schools canceled spring break. Now, their students are mentally worn...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2021 at 11:01 AM
Students are working multiple jobs, caring for family members all while juggling school work. They say the days off scheduled are not enough.
