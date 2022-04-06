Amanda Chu and James Murphy lose, but most other incumbents win seats on Brown County Board
Here are the spring election 2022 results for the Brown County Board, Bellevue, Denmark, De Pere, Hobart, Lawrence, Pulaski, Suamico.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Amanda Chu and James Murphy lose, but most other incumbents win seats on Brown County...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2022 at 5:14 AM
Here are the spring election 2022 results for the Brown County Board, Bellevue, Denmark, De Pere, Hobart, Lawrence, Pulaski, Suamico.
-
After tense election cycle, Bill Morgan and Jennifer Grant unseat Green Bay City Council...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2022 at 5:09 AM
Here are the spring election 2022 results for Green Bay Common Council seats.
-
Laura Laitinen-Warren to continue on Green Bay School Board; four incumbents lose seats...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2022 at 4:27 AM
Spring election 2022 results for school board races in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Denmark, De Pere, West De Pere, Howard-Suamico, Pulaski and Wrightstown
-
Ron Johnson opposes while Tammy Baldwin supports Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2022 at 10:15 PM
Tammy Baldwin said she will "proudly vote for the historic confirmation," while Ron Johnson expressed "reservations with her nomination ..."
-
PolitiFact Wisconsin: 'High Five' fact checks for March 2022
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2022 at 7:10 PM
PolitiFact Wisconsin: 'High Five' fact checks for March 2022
-
As tribal spearfishing season begins in northern Wisconsin, officials say they have 'zero...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2022 at 5:21 PM
Tribal and state officials are warning against harassment of spearfishers as the Indigenous harvest season starts in northern Wisconsin.
-
Fatal Traffic Crash Claims Life Of 56 Year Old Mauston Man
by WRJC WebMaster on April 5, 2022 at 3:59 PM
-
Vernon County Sees Increase in Sign Thefts
by WRJC WebMaster on April 5, 2022 at 3:59 PM
-
Mile Bluff CEO to host community forum
by WRJC WebMaster on April 5, 2022 at 3:58 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.