Almost 20,000 in Brown County without power as cleanup of downed power lines and trees continues after Wednesday's storm
The Green Bay police and fire departments said multiple accidents with injuries occurred as a result of power outages at traffic lights.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
MBMC Now Fully Operational with Exception of Elevator
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2022 at 5:36 PM
-
It could take days to restore power to some of the 20,000 customers in Brown County, WPS...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2022 at 5:20 PM
-
Storm causes widespread damage, outages in Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2022 at 5:15 PM
The Wednesday evening storm brought high winds and downpours, causing power outages to almost 20,000 customers and knocking down trees.
-
Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman should face discipline after 'misogynistic'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2022 at 4:56 PM
"The circus Gableman created in the courtroom ... irreparably damaged the public's perception of the judicial process," Remington wrote.
-
Live updates: Lightning likely caused two house fires in Washington County
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM
Severe weather tore across a large area of Wisconsin on Wednesday, including most or all of the state's largest population centers.
-
MBMC Running on Back Up Power
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2022 at 4:01 PM
-
Tornadoes Cause Damage, Knock Out Power To 10s Of Thousands
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2022 at 3:30 PM
-
Spirituality and sexuality often clash. These Green Bay churches made the effort to be...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2022 at 2:21 PM
Union Congregational United Church of Christ, First Congregational United Church of Christ, and Trinity Lutheran Church are designated open and affirming churches.
-
Wisconsin's ties to Jan. 6 may become clearer as select committee focuses on effort to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2022 at 1:25 PM
Thursday's Jan. 6 committee hearing will focus on pressures to stop the 2020 election certification, involving the Green Bay Sweep and Wisconsin.
