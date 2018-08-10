Allouez looks to close Green Bay Correctional Institute

The village of Allouez is hoping to put a new development on the current site of the Green Bay Correctional Institute. Village president Jim Rafter says the community is hurting for tax dollars, and the prison is a 50-acre property that generates nothing for their tax rolls. A fully developed mixed-use complex on the site […]

Source: WRN.com

