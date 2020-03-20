Alliant Energy Suspending Disconnections Due to COVID-19

Alliant Energy is looking to give customers a break. The company posted information today saying it is temporarily suspending disconnections during the Coronavirus crisis. Officials with the company and the state are also working on a process to waive late fees. The move was made to help alleviate customers’ concerns while many are dealing with the stress of the virus outbreaks.

Source: WRJC.com





