Alliant Energy prepares to close its last coal power plant in Wisconsin

Alliant Energy says it’s planning to shut down its last coal power plant in Wisconsin. The company announced on Tuesday that the plant in Columbia County would be shut down by 2024. The closure would affect around 110 jobs, but many of those workers are nearing retirement, and Alliant will work to find the other […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.