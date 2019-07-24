Alleged Lyndon Station Flasher Found to be False Reports

On Monday July 22nd at approximately 9:33am the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a camp ground in the Lyndon Station area for a report of a male that allegedly exposed himself to a juvenile child.

After a thorough and careful investigation this incident was found to have been a false report. Other witnesses confirmed that there was no indecent exposure. There are no concerns to safety and wellbeing of the public.

Source: WRJC.com





