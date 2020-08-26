Alleged Kenosha shooter is Illinois teen

An Illinois teenager has been arrested for the overnight murders of two people in Kenosha. Antioch, Illinois police on Wednesday announced the arrest of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, a resident of the village located about 20 miles southwest of Kenosha, on a first-degree intentional homicide charge issued by Kenosha County. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.