Allds, Cynthia Jo, Age 58 of New Lisbon
Funeral Services wereheld on Friday, July 16, 2021, 1:00pm, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
Source: WRJC.com
Gov. Tony Evers declares state of emergency in response to overnight storms that brought...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 29, 2021 at 4:08 PM
Evers made the declaration Thursday morning, as tens of thousands of Wisconsinites remained without power
Two men wanted in La Crosse County triple homicide found in Amherst and Wausau
by Stevens Point Journal on July 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM
Officers arrested Khamthaneth Rattanasack in Amherst and Nya Thao in Wausau.
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2021 at 3:30 PM
Headed to Packers training camp? 10 fun things to do within walking distance, whether...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 29, 2021 at 2:37 PM
Railbirds headed to Green Bay Packers training camp will find all kinds of things to do and eat within walking distance of Ray Nitschke Field.
Green Bay woman dies after New Denmark crash injures four others in Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 29, 2021 at 1:22 PM
Deputies responded around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday to a crash on County R at Pine Grove Road in the town of New Denmark, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.
Flying with a mission: EAA honors Orbis eye hospital, cargo plane that set up COVID field...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 29, 2021 at 11:01 AM
As usual, attendees can watch impressive airshows, view vintage planes and mingle with other aviation enthusiasts. But they can also tour aircraft that deliver aid worldwide.
Severe storms move southeast from north-central Wisconsin; tornado warnings,...
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on July 29, 2021 at 10:38 AM
The National Weather Service estimates that the greatest threat time will be between 6 p.m. and midnight.
Adams says there’ll be no home town discount
by Bill Scott on July 29, 2021 at 7:36 AM
Contract talks have stalled between wide receiver Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers but he made it clear on day one of training camp that there’ll be no discount for the home team. Adams told reporters on Wednesday that he expects to be […]
Cobb returning to Green Bay
by Bill Scott on July 29, 2021 at 7:26 AM
It would appear the Green Bay Packers are trying to keep Aaron Rodgers happy, at least for this season. The Packers are bringing back Rodgers close friend Randall Cobb, who turns 31-years-old next month. The Packers will send a 2022 […]
