Allds, Cynthia Jo, Age 58 of New Lisbon

Cynthia Jo Allds, age 58, of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

Funeral Services wereheld on Friday, July 16, 2021, 1:00pm, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.

Source: WRJC.com



