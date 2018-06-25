Allaby, Mary Helene, age 91 of Mauston

Mary Helene Allaby 91 of Mauston passed away Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center with her family at her side.

Mary Helene Schroeder was born October 11, 1926 in Mauston, Wisconsin the daughter of Louis B, and Grace (Dalton) Schroeder.

Mary attended St. Patrick Grade School and graduated from Mauston High School. Mary attended and received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin. She was united in marriage to James Allaby on May 21, 1947 at St. Paul’s University Church in Madison, Wisconsin and six children were born to this union.

Mary taught school for 30 years 28 of them in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Catholic Women’s Club and Our Lady of Lourdes Circle. She was also a member of National and Juneau County Retired Teachers Associations and the Mauston Lioness Club. Mary enjoyed doing things with her children and grandchildren, playing bridge, reading, gardening and volunteering.

Mary is survived by children Anne (Glen) McGinnis, Susan (Ken) Carpenter, Myra (Dale) Dorow, Mary Ellen (Scott) Kimball, James (Maryann) Allaby, David (Diana) Allaby, 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James and her brother John.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, June 30, 2018 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mauston, where friends may call from 12:30 pm until time of service.

Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Patrick School.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.