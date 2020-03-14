All Visitors, Patients To VA Hospital Face Screening For Coronavirus

The Veterans Administration says everyone who comes to the V-A Hospital in Madison is going to be screened for coronavirus. Hospital officials said Tuesday all patients, visitors and employees will be screened as part of an effort to keep everyone healthy. The V-A facility in Milwaukee says it will screen some visitors to keep the virus under control. Doctors say visitors to the V-A hospital in Madison should get there early – because the screening process could take some time.

Source: WRJC.com





