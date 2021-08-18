All students and staff in the Green Bay School District will be required to wear masks when indoors due to the rising number of COVID cases
The district’s school board voted 7-0 Wednesday afternoon to implement the mask plan, citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
-
UW-Madison will require weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated students, employees
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2021 at 10:49 PM
The decision comes as university officials anticipate rising cases in the next month or two.
-
Wisconsin reports consecutive days of double-digit COVID-19 deaths for the first time...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2021 at 10:26 PM
As the delta variant surges in the state, data has shown an uptick in cases followed by an uptick in hospitalizations and ultimately deaths.
-
'I'm exhausted': After delivering the forecast for last 21 years at WBAY-TV,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2021 at 9:59 PM
Pulaski native Brad Spakowitz has been a TV meteorologist for nearly 40 years. He's stepping away from his nightly forecast duties for semiretirement.
-
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul files a lawsuit to remove DNR board chairman who...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2021 at 8:38 PM
Kaul is asking a Dane County Circuit Court judge to rule Frederick Prehn has been occupying his seat on the board unlawfully.
-
Green Bay City Council dissolves public access channel, impacting other Fox Valley cities
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2021 at 8:20 PM
City Council voted to dissolve public access TV but there may still be a future for TV watchers
-
SS Badger Lake Michigan car ferry to resume Manitowoc-Ludington service after employee...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on August 18, 2021 at 7:49 PM
Daily crossings will resume Thursday, about 10 days after the car ferry was docked after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Wisconsin is preparing to potentially host hundreds of Afghan refugees fleeing the fall...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2021 at 7:35 PM
Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday that hundreds of refugees could be brought to Wisconsin over the coming weeks as they flee Afghanistan
-
'He was a giver': Wisconsin-based Gold Star family members who lost loved ones in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2021 at 7:34 PM
A Green Bay-area father remembers his son's purpose and legacy. A Milwaukee sister hopes other families can save their loved ones.
