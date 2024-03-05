All-South Central Conference Girls Basketball Teams

South Central All-Conference Girls Basketball Teams

 

1st Team

Junior    Mauston              Kylie Heller

Senior   Wautoma            Montana Groskreutz

Senior   Wautoma            Alayna Panich

Senior   Westfield            Carly Drew

Junior    Westfield            Haddie Showen

Soph.    Wisconsin Dells Natalie Backhaus

(Carly Drew & Haddie Showen named Co-Player of the Year)

 

2nd Team

Senior   Adams-Friendship           Evy Shaw

Junior    Mauston                              Carly Onsager

Junior    Westfield                            Holly Goodwin

Senior   Wisconsin Dells                 Maya Michalsky

Junior    Wisconsin Dells                 Natalie Field

Source: WRJC.com



