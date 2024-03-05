All-South Central Conference Girls Basketball Teams

South Central All-Conference Girls Basketball Teams

1st Team

Junior Mauston Kylie Heller

Senior Wautoma Montana Groskreutz

Senior Wautoma Alayna Panich

Senior Westfield Carly Drew

Junior Westfield Haddie Showen

Soph. Wisconsin Dells Natalie Backhaus

(Carly Drew & Haddie Showen named Co-Player of the Year)

2nd Team

Senior Adams-Friendship Evy Shaw

Junior Mauston Carly Onsager

Junior Westfield Holly Goodwin

Senior Wisconsin Dells Maya Michalsky

Junior Wisconsin Dells Natalie Field

Source: WRJC.com







