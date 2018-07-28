All Public Housing Goes Smoke-Free on July 30

Starting Monday, July 30, all Public Housing Authorities will be smoke-free due to a rule passed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The rule instructs all Public Housing Authorities to implement a smoke-free policy that includes all living units and indoor common areas in public housing and public housing administrative buildings. Local health advocates from South Central Wisconsin Tobacco Free Coalition are celebrating the change.

“I am excited for the new policy to take effect, and for the positive health outcomes that will come out of it,” Tara Noye, Coalition Coordinator. “We want local Public Housing Authorities to know we are here to help with the transition.”

HUD reports, “Asthma not only robs children of their breath but it’s also one of the top reasons why children miss school, robbing them of precious learning time. Asthma can also lead to expensive emergency room visits — a financial burden on parents already coping with the emotional toll of caring for their sick child.” Beyond the health benefits, it is estimated that through the smoke-free rule, Public Housing Authorities will save an average of between $16 million to $38 million per year in property damage.

South Central Wisconsin Tobacco Free Coalition supports this change because up to 60% of the air leaving an apartment may leak into adjacent apartments, resulting in recycled airflow. This is especially concerning because there is no safe level of secondhand smoke. Exposure to secondhand smoke immediately affects the cardiovascular system and can cause long term health problems like coronary heart disease and lung cancer.

While the HUD rule does not require people who smoke to quit, it does present them with a great opportunity to give up tobacco for good. Tobacco users who are ready to quit can call the Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT NOW (784-8669) to receive free help. Medicaid covers the cost of many quit smoking medications. Please talk to your doctor for coverage information.

South Central Wisconsin Tobacco Free Coalition is here to help property managers with the transition to smoke-free housing by providing signage, tips, and other resources. To contact South Central Wisconsin Tobacco Free Coalition, call 608-847-9373. For more on the smoke-free HUD rule, visit https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/healthy_homes/smokefree.

