'All parameters are on the table': Much of Wisconsin could see heavy rain, hail, high winds, tornadoes Wednesday afternoon
Large portions of the state are under a level 3 of 5 for severe storm risk.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
EPA reveals new recommendations for 'forever chemicals' in drinking water far lower than...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2022 at 3:28 PM
The new EPA recommendations leave a wide gap with the state's standards for how much PFAS contamination is acceptable for drinking water in the state.
-
Fobes, Charlene E. Age 76 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2022 at 2:39 PM
-
'All parameters are on the table': Much of Wisconsin could see heavy rain, hail, high...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 15, 2022 at 2:01 PM
Large portions of the state are under a level 3 of 5 for severe storm risk.
-
Fact check: Dems say GOP pushing plan that could raise taxes, sunset Social Security,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2022 at 1:56 PM
Democratic Party of Wisconsin says Republican politicians are pushing a plan "that could raise taxes on almost one in three Wisconsinites and sunset Social Security and Medicare in five years."
-
Brown County seeks to clean East River for 'water trail,' help farmers cut runoff into...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 15, 2022 at 1:39 PM
The County Board may vote on the proposals during a meeting that starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Here's where testing has located PFAS or 'forever chemicals' in Wisconsin drinking water
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Here's where voluntary PFAS testing has found the 'forever contaminant' in Wisconsin drinking water.
-
Bice: Rebecca Kleefisch, now running on pro-police platform, was once ticketed for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2022 at 11:39 AM
Kleefisch was a college sophomore in 1995 when she "bolted" from an officer arresting her for underage drinking and public intoxication.
-
'George Wallace in Wisconsin' recounts how Alabama governor campaigned on racial issues,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Ben Hubing's new book, 'George Wallace in Wisconsin," recounts the Alabama governor's divisive campaigning here, and the Black community's response.
-
New institute at UW-Green Bay aims to empower women and close the career gender gap....
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The Institute for Women's Leadership focuses on networking, education and inspiration for women at whatever point they are at in their careers.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.