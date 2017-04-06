All Janesville schools will be closed Friday amid gun threat
JANESVILLE (WISN) — All schools in the Janesville School District will be closed Friday and after school activities and sports will be canceled following a robbery at a gun store in Janesville.
Source: WAOW.com
