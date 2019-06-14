All-Conference Scenic Bluffs Baseball Team Announced

1st Team All-Conference Scenic Bluffs Baseball

Brookwood – Bucky Dwyer (sr.) Kaden Brandau (so.)

Hillsboro – Dane Bach (sr.) Nick Stekel (sr.)

Necedah – Jaron Murphy (jr.)

Royall – Arien Nordstrum (sr.)

Player of the year

New Lisbon – Sam Rogers (sr.)

Honorable Mention All-Conference Team

Bookwood: Ricky Meyer & Mitch Klinkner

Hillsboro: Bronson Borchardt & Gunner Hynek

Necedah: Ryan Nixon & Mekhi Baradji

New Lisbon: Jon Olson & Cody Haschke

Royall: Max Benish & Keith Schnurr

Wonewoc-Center: Andrew Jacobson & Taylor Geitz

Local Players named to the All-Sportsman team include:

Weston Muelenkamp – Brookwood

Garrett Sagert – Hillsboro

Logan Williams – Necedah

James Steele – New Lisbon

Fletcher Green – Royall

Dylan Degner – Wonewoc-Center

