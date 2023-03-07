All-Conference Girls South Central Conference Basketball Team

First Team

Alayna Panich* Wautoma 11

Carly Drew* Westfield 11

Haddie Showen* Westfield 10

Brandi Lentz Westfield 12

Natalie Backhaus Wisconsin Dells 9

Second Team

Evelyn Shaw Adams-Friendship 11

Kylie Heller Mauston 10

Montana Groskreutz Wautoma 11

Nadia Hoffa Westfield 12

Karson Meister Wisconsin Dells 12

Maya Michalsky Wisconsin Dells 11

Player of the year: Carly Drew, Westfield

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.