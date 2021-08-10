All-Conference Baseball Scenic Bluffs Team

Local athletes

1st Team All-Scenic Bluffs

Bowdy Dempsey – Cashton (Pitcher of the Year)

Mekhi Baradji – Necedah

Jameson Bender – Royall

Jon Olson – New Lisbon

Bill Stekel – Hillsbooro

Jordan Erickson – Hillsboro

2nd Team All-Scenic Bluffs

Isiah Herried – Necedah

Ashton Pfaff – New Lisbon

Max Benish – Royall

Caleb Bilek – Wonewoc-Center

Franklin Wildes – Brookwood

Connor Butzler – Cashton

Presley Brueggen – Cashton

Hayden Stahlke – Hillsboro

Nate Fuchs – Hillsboro

Honorable Mention

Evan Wang, Evan Klinkner –Brookwood

Aiden Cook, Jack Kleba –Cashton

Tom Hynek, Isiah Stokes – Hillsboro

Carson Friske, Garrison Cowan – New Lisbon

Bryce Gruen, Bryce Olson – Royall

Brett Mildbrand, Ashton Spencer – Wonewoc-Center

Source: WRJC.com







