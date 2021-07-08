All-Americans/NCAA Wrestling Champions Come To Mauston to Instruct Young Wrestlers

The Mauston Wrestling Club recently held a Wrestling Camp bringing in local youngsters as well as collegiate All-Americans. Kids from different areas attended the camp and stayed at Mauston Park Oasis and were able to help boost the local economy by spending money locally. There was a lot of learning about wrestling as well as fun had by all attendees. Coach’s and instructors included Iowa All-Americans Mike Kemmerer & Caleb Young, Wisconsin NCAA Champions John Reader & Seth Gross, Michigan All-American Josh Churella, Iowa NCAA Champion Cory Clark among others. The wrestling practices were held inside the Talon Center in Mauston.

Source: WRJC.com







