All 8 Wisconsin House seats on the ballot Tuesday

(((WisconsinReport))) IN-PERSON GENERAL ELECTION 2020 VOTING TODAY. —- WISCONSIN HOURS – Tues. Nov. 3, 2020: IN-PERSON VOTING OPEN FROM 7 AM TO 8 PM CST. (((WiscReport News))) ABSENTEE BALLOTS MUST BE RETURNED BY 8 PM CENTRAL STANDARD TIME. (((WisconsinReport))) PLEASE NOTE: If you have an absentee ballot, IT’S TOO LATE TO MAIL IT IN. Return Absentee Ballot IN PERSON as soon as possible by dropping it off at your municipal clerk’s office or dropbox location (if available). (((WiscReport News))) You can find your clerk’s office address and drop box locations by visiting myvote.wi.gov. (((WisconsinReport))) Your Absentee Ballot must be returned so it can be delivered to your polling place by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots that are late cannot be counted. (((WisconsinReport))) FIND and FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA: WE ARE WiscReport on TWITTER AND FACEBOOK. (((WiscReport))) STANDBY FOR MORE NEWS AND INFO ON OUR NEWS TICKER: ->>>>>>>>>>

The presidential election is the only statewide race on the ballot in Wisconsin, but there’s a lot more at stake. All 7 seats in Wisconsin’s U.S. House delegation are being contested In the 1st District, Republican Representative Bryan Steil of Janesville is seeking a second term. He’s being challenged by Democrat Roger Polack of Racine. […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.