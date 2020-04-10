Alice in Dairyland selection to be delayed by Safer at Home orders, says ag department

Wisconsin’s Ag Secretary says the coronavirus has impacted the Alice in Dairyland program. Acting Ag Secretary Randy Romanski says, “We do have to change the process this year.” Romanski says the Stay Home, Stay Safe orders mean the final selection process that was to take place in Walworth County May 14th through the 16th can’t happen, […]

