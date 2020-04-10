Alice in Dairyland Finals moved to June 19-20

Due to challenges posed by the COVID-19 public health emergency, the upcoming 73rd Alice in Dairyland Finals are facing several significant changes including date, format and location.

The 73rd Alice in Dairyland Finals will now occur over two days: June 19-20. To maintain appropriate social distancing, those events will be livestreamed over the internet for public viewing, including a live question and answer session Friday, June 19, and the Finale Event on Saturday, June 20 at which the 73rd Alice in Dairyland will be selected.

In March, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced the six top candidates for the 73rd Alice in Dairyland, moving one step closer to the selection of the next Alice. Typically, the next Alice in Dairyland is selected from among the top candidates at the conclusion of the finals in front of a live public audience.

Each year, a different Wisconsin county hosts the Alice in Dairyland Finals. The new hosting schedule is as follows:

? The 2020 Alice in Dairyland Finals will be hosted by DATCP and Walworth County

? Walworth County will host the 74th Alice in Dairyland Finals in 2021

? Dane County will host the 75th Alice Finals in 2022 as planned

? Dunn County will host the 76th Alice in Dairyland Finals in 2023

More details about the 73rd Alice in Dairyland Finals will be announced in coming weeks.

The six top candidates are: Rachel Gerbitz of Milton, Erica Helmer of Plymouth, Stephanie Hoff of Thorp, Kaitlin Konder of Glenwood City, Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls and Grace Schroeder of Cashton. The current Alice in Dairyland is Abigail Martin, who hails from Rock County.

Alice in Dairyland is a full-time marketing and communications professional serving as Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador. Alice is employed by DATCP to promote the state’s agricultural industry via media outreach, presentations and attending community events.

Source: WRJC.com





