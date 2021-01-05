Alice in Dairyland finals cancelled

A signature Wisconsin event has been cancelled due to COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has cancelled the 74th annual Alice in Dairyland finals, which were to have been held in Walworth County in May. As we continue to respond to COVID-19 and ensure public health and safety, the difficult decision […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.